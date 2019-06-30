Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Country Tabernacle Church
Bluntzer, TX
Myron Joe Lewey


1929 - 2019
Myron Joe Lewey Obituary
Myron Joe Lewey

Corpus Christi - Myron Joe Lewey, 90, of Corpus Christi, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born March 15, 1929 in Hillsboro, Illinois to Cecil H. and Edith I. Roper Lewey. He served in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam wars. After he retired from the Air Force in 1968, he was employed by Coastal States Refinery for 15 years. He was a director, and he and his wife operated the Lighthouse Street Mission for 7 years. He was an active servant of the Lord and a member of Country Tabernacle Church at Bluntzer, Texas. Joe was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary Ann Lewey and a son, Paul Richard Lewey.

He is survived by his sister, Doris White of Hillsboro, Illinois; his daughter, Patricia Whitworth and her husband Bernie of Robstown, Texas; his grandchildren, Melonie Perez and her husband David of Grapevine, Texas and Wesley Whitworth of Ingleside, Texas; his great grandchildren, Hannah and Mayah Perez of Grapevine.

Visitation with the family present will be from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 A.M. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Country Tabernacle Church in Bluntzer, Texas with Pastor John Byerley officiating.

Burial will follow in Robstown Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers friends are asked to make contributions to the Country Tabernacle Church.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 30, 2019
