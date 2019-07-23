Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Helena of the True Cross Catholic Church
Myrthala (Myrtle) Torres


1947 - 2019
Myrthala (Myrtle) Torres Obituary
Myrthala (Myrtle) Torres

Corpus Christi - Myrthala (Myrtle) Torres, age 71, passed away July 21, 2019. She was born on August 18, 1947 to Martin R. Perez and Maria Elena Garcia in Harlingen, TX. She was raised in Corpus Christi, TX. She graduated from Flour Bluff High School in 1965. Myrtle was employed by CCISD for 32 years. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, cousin, daughter, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Myrtle enjoyed spending time with her family and touched many people's lives. She will always be remembered for her love of laughter, sense of adventure, and devotion to her family.

Myrtle is preceded in death by her father, Martin R. Perez and grandson, Robert Nombrana, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Nombrana (Robert); her son Rudy Torres, Jr; her mother Maria E. Perez; sister Belinda Sanchez (Mel); granddaughters Alexandria Nombrana, Samantha Nombrana, Kassandra Nombrana (Alex Castillo); great-grandchildren Julian Castillo, Xavier Nombrana, Alexis Castillo; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Reid Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Helena of the True Cross Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.

The family wishes to express their thanks and gratitude to the staff at Bay Area Hospital and Corpus Christi Rehabilitation Hospital for the loving care provided to Myrthala.

To share words of comfort with the family please visit: www.seasidefuneral.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 23, 2019
