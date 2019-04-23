Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Valley Memorial Gardens
Mission, TX
Obituary

Corpus Christi - Nadine L. Cox, 93, of Corpus Christi, TX passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Nadine worked for South Western Bell, now known as AT & T. She retired from AT & T after being with them for over 30 years. She enjoyed going to Andy's Kitchen, owned by Agie Dominguez, loving friend and caregiver, for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Claude P. Cox and son, Leslie P. Cox.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Kandy Cox and granddaughters, Laura Mann, Stacy (Matt) Dombi and Julie Cox. She is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren, Victoria, Olivia, Ryan, Lacy, Matthew and Blake plus other relatives and many friends.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission, TX.

Kreidler Funeral Home, Inc. of McAllen is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 23, 2019
