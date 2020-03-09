|
Nancy Capeheart
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nancy Capeheart, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and friend to all that knew her and whose lives she touched. Nancy Capeheart loved classic country music, dancing, animals, working outside with beautiful plants, cooking, spending time with her family, and so much more. She had a heart of gold with an infectious laugh that brought us all so much joy.
Nancy was born on January 14, 1930, in Pawnee, Texas, daughter of the late Willy and Elsie Graf. Nancy is survived by her three loving children and their spouses, Linda and John Robbins, Bill and Theresa Kainer, Karen and Mike Blundell; seven grandchildren Stacey Morgan, John Kainer, Kate Shirley, Margaret Ibanez, Lucy Kainer, Allison Blundell, Eric Blundell; and two great-grandsons, Caden and Carson. She is also survived by her sister Dorothy Grimm, longtime friend Grace Cox, and beloved caretaker Esperanza Espinoza. She was preceded in death, besides her parents, by her husband Dan Capeheart.
Nancy spent the majority of her life in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was a devoted mother who stayed home to raise her three children. Later in life, she established a successful career with Bealls department store. Upon retiring, she cherished each day with loved ones and her adored pets.
The last nine months of Nancy's life was spent in Lakeway, Texas near her daughter Karen and granddaughter Allison. Their many adventures included meals together, arts and crafting, and taking in the beauty of the Austin Hill Country.
In lieu of a funeral the immediate family will honor Nancy at a private celebration of life.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020