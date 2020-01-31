|
Nancy Head Bowen
Nancy Head Bowen was born Feb. 23, 1936 and passed in her sleep on Jan. 25, 2020. She was born and grew up in Harlingen, Texas where she graduated from Harlingen High School in 1954. She earned her BA, MA, and Ph. D degrees from Rice University.
Nancy taught for 37 years at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas where she retired in 1997 as professor and chairman of the History, later Social Studies Dept. She was involved in Corpus Christi civic activities as a member of the Planning Commission and served on the Fulbright Scholarship Committee, Texas Committee of U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, plus various starter committees before her retirement in 1997.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, J. L. And Juanita Head. She is survived by her son, Gregory M. Bowen and wife, Carmen, her sisters, Jean Head Tumlinson and Linda Head Gray and seven nieces and nephews and a host of caring friends. She was a very special mother, sister, aunt and friend to many.
Nancy will have a private burial in the Harlingen area on February 7th, and then, there will be a celebration of her life in San Antonio at the Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Highway, 78218, on February 15th at 1:30 pm with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to your local chapter of Meals on Wheels or a donation to your local public television station.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020