1/1
Nancy Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Jones

Robstown - Nancy Catherine Jones, 85 of Robstown, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at home after a long battle with cancer. She was born on February 21, 1935 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Nancy married William Allison Jones on July 1, 1951; they were married for 69 years. Nancy was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed deer hunting in the hill country with her husband and family. Nancy was preceded in death by her Father - Michael Saenz, Mother - Isabel "Billy" Whitmire, Sister - Gloria Burch, Brother - David Clair and Daughter - Linda Jones. Nancy is survived by her Husband - W. A. Jones, Daughter - Cathy Ault (husband, Mark), Son - Frank Jones (wife, Karen), Sister - Roni Johnston (husband, Bill), 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Public visitation will be at Memory Gardens Chapel, 8200 Old Brownsville Rd., Corpus Christi, TX 78415 from 9:00 am - 10:00 am. Funeral services at Memory Gardens Chapel at 10:00 am. Burial immediately following the service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 11 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
3612659221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memory Gardens Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved