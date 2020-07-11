Nancy Jones

Nancy JonesRobstown - Nancy Catherine Jones, 85 of Robstown, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at home after a long battle with cancer. She was born on February 21, 1935 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Nancy married William Allison Jones on July 1, 1951; they were married for 69 years. Nancy was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed deer hunting in the hill country with her husband and family. Nancy was preceded in death by her Father - Michael Saenz, Mother - Isabel "Billy" Whitmire, Sister - Gloria Burch, Brother - David Clair and Daughter - Linda Jones. Nancy is survived by her Husband - W. A. Jones, Daughter - Cathy Ault (husband, Mark), Son - Frank Jones (wife, Karen), Sister - Roni Johnston (husband, Bill), 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Public visitation will be at Memory Gardens Chapel, 8200 Old Brownsville Rd., Corpus Christi, TX 78415 from 9:00 am - 10:00 am. Funeral services at Memory Gardens Chapel at 10:00 am. Burial immediately following the service.