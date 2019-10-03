Services
Memory Gardens
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memory Gardens
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Memory Gardens
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Interment
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Graves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Kay Graves


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Kay Graves Obituary
Nancy Kay Graves

Corpus Christi, - Nancy Kay Graves passed away on September 28, 2019 at the age of 76. She was born on September 9, 1943 in Guadalupe County, Texas.She was proceeded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Leona Roberts and her brother Gilbert "Butch" Roberts, Jr.

She met and married the love of her life Bobbie Dale Graves of Nixon, Texas. They were married in a small wedding in Luling, Texas on November 15, 1963. Together for 56 years they traveled the country, retiring from the Navy life in Corpus Christi, Texas.

They had three children, Kimberly Kay Olszewski (Michael) Corpus Christi, Texas, Bobby Dale Graves (Tasha) Portland, Texas and Donna Michelle Graves Houston, Texas.

Nancy loved her granddaughters, Kristen, MacKenzie, Kaylee (Ryan), Keri, Kate, Kelly, Calista, Addison, Ainsley and Eleanor and her great grandkids, Rhylin, Hudson and Lincoln.

She enjoyed playing sports at Luling High School and continued to coach her kids in softball and cheerleading for many years. She was always involved with her children and grandchildren, serving as Girl Scout Leader and room mother. She was a huge force for over 10 years with the Flour Bluff Athletic Booster Club serving as President for many of those years.

Anyone that knew Nancy knew that she was a lifelong fan of the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed watching the Spurs. We all knew not to call or visit while she was watching a game.

She enjoyed numerous hobbies….painting, ceramics and gardening. The house was always decorated for every holiday; from ghost and goblins in October to a Winter Wonderland at Christmas.

Nancy leaves behind a large extended family and close friends around the world.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. A Chapel Service will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 09:30 a.m. with Interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now