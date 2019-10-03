|
Nancy Kay Graves
Corpus Christi, - Nancy Kay Graves passed away on September 28, 2019 at the age of 76. She was born on September 9, 1943 in Guadalupe County, Texas.She was proceeded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Leona Roberts and her brother Gilbert "Butch" Roberts, Jr.
She met and married the love of her life Bobbie Dale Graves of Nixon, Texas. They were married in a small wedding in Luling, Texas on November 15, 1963. Together for 56 years they traveled the country, retiring from the Navy life in Corpus Christi, Texas.
They had three children, Kimberly Kay Olszewski (Michael) Corpus Christi, Texas, Bobby Dale Graves (Tasha) Portland, Texas and Donna Michelle Graves Houston, Texas.
Nancy loved her granddaughters, Kristen, MacKenzie, Kaylee (Ryan), Keri, Kate, Kelly, Calista, Addison, Ainsley and Eleanor and her great grandkids, Rhylin, Hudson and Lincoln.
She enjoyed playing sports at Luling High School and continued to coach her kids in softball and cheerleading for many years. She was always involved with her children and grandchildren, serving as Girl Scout Leader and room mother. She was a huge force for over 10 years with the Flour Bluff Athletic Booster Club serving as President for many of those years.
Anyone that knew Nancy knew that she was a lifelong fan of the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed watching the Spurs. We all knew not to call or visit while she was watching a game.
She enjoyed numerous hobbies….painting, ceramics and gardening. The house was always decorated for every holiday; from ghost and goblins in October to a Winter Wonderland at Christmas.
Nancy leaves behind a large extended family and close friends around the world.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. A Chapel Service will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 09:30 a.m. with Interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 3, 2019