|
|
Nancy Stevens Craig
Corpus Christi - Nancy Stevens Craig passed away on December 31, 2019. She joins her beloved late husband Charles and is survived by her aunt Sally McBride Beckham of California, brother Albert B. Stevens IV, daughter Susan Craig Hunter of Corpus Christi TX, son Steven Rea Craig and his wife Johanna Capps Craig of Newport VA, granddaughter Jessica Hunter Langner, grandsons Jeremy Edward Hunter, Charles Huntley Craig and Julian Buckner Craig, great granddaughter Brooke Ellen Langner and great grandson Jaxon Edward Hunter.
She was born to the late Ruth McBride and Albert B. Stevens, III on January 18, 1934, in Santa Barbara, CA. Nancy moved around the US during WWII while her father served in the Army in France and Germany, settling back in College Station, Texas in 1945 after the war. Since her father was a Professor of Petroleum Engineering at Texas A&M, Nancy was one of the first women to attend the all-male military school, taking summer classes there after graduating from Bryan High School in 1952. She attended the University of Texas at Austin, graduating in 1956, during which time she was introduced to Charles Rea Craig of Lancaster, Texas on a blind date in 1954. Charles and Nancy married in Houston, Texas on July 6, 1957. Charles and Nancy lived in Galveston while Charles completed medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch, and Nancy helped pay the medical school bills with her teaching degree. Upon moving to Corpus Christi for Charles' internship, she continued to teach school until the birth of their first child, Susan, in November of 1959 when she retired from teaching to become a full-time Mom.
Nancy was an active and engaged member of the First United Methodist Church in Corpus Christi for over 45 years, singing in the Chancel Choir for over two decades. Nancy served her church in many other ways including cooking and counseling at the church's Christian Adventure Camp, and assisting with the children's and youth choirs. She was a leader in many of the church's lay ministries, many of which she chaired, including the FUMC Foundation board, the Church Council, Staff Parish Relations Committee, the Music & Worship Committee and Trustees. She was also extremely active in her sorority, Zeta Tau Alpha for over 50 years. However, her first love and devotion was to her marriage with Charles, which resulted in a 59 year love affair through good times and bad, highs and lows, successes and failures, throughout which they upheld an enduring love for each other. They are now finally reunited.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . A memorial service for Nancy is scheduled for January 18, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Chapel of the First United Methodist Church in Corpus Christi.
GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020