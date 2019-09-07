Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Nancy (Burton) Whittet


1929 - 2019
Nancy (Burton) Whittet Obituary
Nancy (Burton) Whittet

Corpus Christi - Nancy (Burton) Whittet passed away at the age of 90 on September 3, 2019. She was born Nancy Randolph Burton to Eleanor Burton (nee Nelms) and Waddie Burton on January 26, 1929, in Hopewell, Virginia. She graduated from Fassifern School for Girls in 1947 where she loved horseback riding, music, art, and drama. Nancy then went on to graduate with a degree in journalism from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. After she graduated, she was hired by Exxon to work in Corpus Christi and took the train to Corpus from Longview where she lived after college. In 1953, she met Bill (William Sherman) Whittet and within a year they were married. She and Bill had a fabulous life of almost 59 years together.

Nancy loved the city of Santa Fe, New Mexico, especially the culture, art, music and the food. She was an accomplished gourmand in her own right and touts the Cordon Bleu in Paris where she attended classes during one of the many trips she and Bill made to France.

In the past, Nancy was involved with the Junior League of Corpus Christi, Delta Delta Delta sorority, the Art Museum of South Texas and the Humane Society of South Texas. Her love of animals and in particular, rescue dogs, was so much so that some of the dogs at the Humane Society came home to live a very spoiled life at her house.

Nancy will be missed greatly by her family and friends and by her sweet dog, Jester. She was kind, patient and loved God. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill and several aunts and uncles. Nancy is survived by her children Lucy (Eric) Hyden, Clayton Whittet, and grandson, Will Hyden.

The family would like to thank the Visiting Angels and AAdi Home Health and in particular, Linda and Marcisa, her doctors of many years, Dr. Paul Heath and Dr. Gerard Boynton, and Doctors Regional Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Humane Society of South Texas or the .

The Memorial Service and Inurnment were private.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
