Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 879-0085
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
5830 Williams Dr.
Corpus Christi, TX
Nasario Ortiz Sr.

Nasario Ortiz, Sr.

Nasario Ortiz, Sr. passed away on February 22, 2020 at the age of 85. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. Nasario "Pepo" will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Eduvina "Memo" Ortiz; parents, Miguel and Dolores Ortiz; brothers, Miguel Ortiz, Jr., and Marcelino Ortiz; and sister, Crecencia Luna.

Among those left to cherish his memory are his children, Dora Ann (Rogelio) Leal, Nasario, Jr. (Rachel) Ortiz, Isaac (Iliana) Ortiz, and Narciso (Linda) Ortiz.

The family will receive condolences on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St. @ Port, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 10:30 AM to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Rite of Committal with Military Honors will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020
