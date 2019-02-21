|
|
Nathan Dylan Hinojosa
Corpus Christi, TX
We lost a very special angel and much loved beautiful soul. Nathan Dylan Hinojosa, 35, entered into eternal rest and God's loving arms on February 14, 2019.
Nathan was born on July 25, 1983 and lived in Corpus Christi all of his life and happily attended Mary Grett Memorial School for the multi-handicapped and graduated in 2005. Nathan adored all of his family.
Nathan is survived by his parents Larry Crider and Nelda Hinojosa-Crider; his father Alan Hinojosa; his sister, who was the joy of his life, Sarah Hinojosa (Rocky Ramirez) and his nephews and niece, Nicolas, Noah, Ryan and Emma; his maternal grandmother Yola Hayes; his uncles, Carl (Priscila) Hayes, Richard Hayes, George (Jan) Garcia; his aunt Lilia Holt; his cousins, Miranda, Pearl, Anthony, Yolanda, Brad and John and many more cousins and dear friends!
We know how blessed we were to have you here and what joy we would have missed if we hadn't had the gift of you in our lives. God made you special my beautiful sweet boy! My brave one, my strong one, my happy boy! You will always be in our hearts and with us wherever we go!
Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 21, 2019