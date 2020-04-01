|
Nathan "Nate" Matthew Lee
Nathan "Nate" Matthew Lee, age 40 of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away at home on March 9, 2020. Nate was born on August 20, 1979 in Taft, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Len and Arlene Schroeder and his Aunt Penny Ware. He is survived by his mother Mary Kellyne "Kelly" Beynon, step father Jeff Beynon, father John Lee, his sister Jennifer Reed, his brother James Beynon, his daughters Izabella Kellyne Lee and Madasyn Lee, his fiancé of 12 years Jami Lively and countless friends that Nate referred to as "Framily".
Nate graduated from Calallen High School in 1998 and he worked as a self-employed carpenter. Nate loved the beach and could often be found at Mile Marker 207. He loved BBQing, horseshoes, fishing and concerts with his friends. Nate lived life to the fullest and will be missed by many. In the words of Nate, "life is one big show, Aloha."
A celebration of life will be held at the beach, with a paddle-out, at a later date due to the coronavirus. Details will be released via social media.
All Faith in Ingleside handled the arrangements
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020