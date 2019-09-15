|
|
Nathan O. "Nat" Wilder passed away peacefully at his home on September 8, 2019 at the young age of 91. Nat was born and raised in West Palm Beach, Florida to Fred and Frances (King) Wilder on May 13, 1928, along with his siblings; Jane, Mary, Edna, Eloise, Fred, his twin - Nelson, and Bill; all of whom have predeceased him.
Enlisting at age 18 in 1946, Nat served over 26 years in the US Navy including two tours in Viet Nam. His life-long passion for the Navy stemmed from his service where his final rank was Senior Chief Petty Officer E-8. After retirement from the Navy, Nat later worked for the Nueces County Sheriff Department for 15 years. He was a Mason for over 50 years and member of the Travis Baptist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir. Always active, his hobbies included his love for bowling and fishing.
Nat is survived by his loving wife and soulmate of 30 years, Muriel Hunt Wilder; his children Linda Wilder, Louis Wilder, Sheryl Wilder, Debbie Haythorn, and Keith Wilder; his stepchildren, Mike Evans, Perry Stover, Doug Stover, Blake Stover and Brad Stover; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Very special to him were his nieces and nephew, Pat Rogers, Pam Mallamo, Gail Ridlehuber and Kenny Wilder.
A celebration of Nat's life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Trevino Funeral Home; followed by graveside services at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 p.m., his final resting place.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 15, 2019