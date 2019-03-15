|
Natividad A. Martinez
Rockport, TX
Natividad A. Martinez, 103 was called to her eternal resting place on March 13, 2019. She was born September 8, 1915 in Aransas Pass, Texas to Juan and Guadalupe Soto Alba.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Jesus S. Martinez; sons, Raymond Martinez, Joe Martinez and her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Benny Martinez (Bertha); daughter, Dora Renaud (Herman); daughters-in-law, Maria Martinez and Yolanda Martinez; 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 9:00a.m.-9:00p.m. with Holy Rosary recited at 7:00p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Aransas Pass. Burial will follow at Aransas Memorial Park in Rockport.
