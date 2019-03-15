Services
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church
Aransas Pass, TX
Natividad A. Martinez, 103 was called to her eternal resting place on March 13, 2019. She was born September 8, 1915 in Aransas Pass, Texas to Juan and Guadalupe Soto Alba.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Jesus S. Martinez; sons, Raymond Martinez, Joe Martinez and her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her son, Benny Martinez (Bertha); daughter, Dora Renaud (Herman); daughters-in-law, Maria Martinez and Yolanda Martinez; 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 9:00a.m.-9:00p.m. with Holy Rosary recited at 7:00p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Aransas Pass. Burial will follow at Aransas Memorial Park in Rockport.

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to:

Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory

2003 W. Wheeler Ave. Aransas Pass, Texas 78336 361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 15, 2019
