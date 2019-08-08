Services
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
361-884-2411
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
View Map
Corpus Christi - Nelda Briones Lemos, our mother, and our father's love of his life, passed into final sleep peacefully at home surrounded by her family Monday, August 5, 2019 after courageously fighting cancer for the last 2.5 years. Nelda was born on October 12, 1950 in Corpus Christi. Nelda was employed at Corpus Christi Naval Base at the Navy Exchange. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Frank T. Lemos and three sons, Frankie (Ramon Noel), Rene (Jennifer), Orlando (Victoria), and a daughter Nadia Castellano (Alex) and 11 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Ernesto & Amelia Briones, her sister Sylvia Ann, and brother Jaime David. Special thanks to Charles Lemos, Lupe Tellez, Marina Briones and many others for their help during her final time at home. She will be remembered by her positive outlook on life, smart advice and love of her grandchildren, the sunshine's of her life.

Visitation will begin at 12 noon, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 1222 Morgan Ave with a Rosary to follow at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
