Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
2509 Nogales Street
Corpus Christi, TX
Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
9974 IH 37 Access Road
Corpus Christi, TX
Nelda Prado Fuentes Obituary
Nelda Prado Fuentes

Corpus Christi - Nelda Prado Fuentes age 70, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

She was born November 23, 1949 in Rio Hondo, Texas to Jose Prado and Lucia(Ramirez) Sedano.

Nelda was a 1968 graduate from Rio Hondo High School. She married Ruben Jesus Fuentes on December 25, 1969, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Nelda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a dedicated parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church and a longtime member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She worked as a childcare provider for over 41 years. She will always be remembered for her cooking, love of life, family, and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ruben J. Fuentes; her sons, Michael C. Fuentes (Cathie) of Austin, Texas, Marcus G. Fuentes of Austin, Texas; a daughter, Marissa F. Gonzalez (Juan) of Harlingen, Texas; grandchildren, Alec C. Fuentes, Mia Gonzalez, Daniela Gonzalez, and Jonas Gonzalez; a brother, Juan Sedano of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Nelda are invited to the visitation services at Guardian Funeral Home, 5922 Crosstown, Corpus Christi, Texas 78417, from 5-9 pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2509 Nogales Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78416 at 9:30 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Burial will follow in the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, 9974 IH 37 Access Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410 at 11:00 am.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
