Nelda Sue Kelley
San Antonio - Nelda Sue (Kaler) Kelley was born December 29, 1930, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Fredric and Freda Kaler. In her early years, she developed a passion for dance, especially the elegance of ballet and pointe as she was a principal dancer with the Elle Else Dance Studio. Always a strong organizer, she utilized this skill as a school secretary for multiple departments in Kingsville ISD for over 18 years. She was also active in the Disciples of Christ Church in both Kingsville and Corpus Christi. One thing about her that rings true for every person she knew was her capacity to love without boundaries. Although she wasn't a teacher by profession, she taught all her family so many life lessons that made us all the people we are today. She was the epitome of what a mother and grandmother is to all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her view on family was the same whether a person was born in or married in - she loved unconditionally.
Nelda was preceded in death by her parents, her oldest son, Robert Fenton, and her uncle (who was more like a brother), Raymond Flood. She is survived by her husband of fifty-four years, Herschel G. Kelley, her dear brother, Fred Kaler, her daughters, Christine Fenton, Evelyn Hutchinson, and Patricia DeForest, and her son, Glen Kelley. She is blessed to have nine surviving grandchildren: Gary Kanope, Kendra Kanope-Ward, Anne Jacobsen, Kelly Domres, Glen Hutchinson, Laura Reimer, Katrina Catchings, Austin Catchings, and Raven DeForest, and 12 great-grandchildren.
This special wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend was the light of all our lives. She is well-loved and will be missed beyond understanding. May peace be with you, Mema.
A Viewing will be held at Seaside Funeral Home on Friday, April 24, from 2-5 PM.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020