Nelle Milner Pope



San Antonio - Nelle Milner Pope of San Antonio, TX (formally of Mathis and Corpus Christi, TX) died peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the fabulous age of 98. Nelle was born to Richard B. and Orilla Shirkey Milner in Bucyrus, Missouri on May 7, 1922. In her early years, Nelle served as the Executive Director to the newly organized New Mexico Health Foundation as a professional and also in the Chamber of Commerce in Oklahoma and New Mexico and absolutely loved her work. Later in life, Nelle made the move to Houston, TX where she filled the role of Director at the USO and was working on her pilot's license at the time. She was inherently positive with the utmost integrity always and a true force of nature. Her life was about to change forever.



While working at the USO, she met and married the love of her life Captain Miller Pope, United States Air Force WW II Bomber Pilot, while he was serving the remainder of his military career as a recruiter. Miller was the father of three sons and a daughter and Nelle proudly took on the role of their mother. Miller and Nelle shared many adventures together, including, owning and operating the Lakeway Ford Dealership in Mathis, TX and Corpus Christi, TX. She enjoyed working daily, side by side, with Miller until their retirement. They remained in Corpus Christi, TX until their final move to San Antonio, TX on March 21, 2002 where they resided at Air Force Village I. They enjoyed playing golf and working out daily among many other activities. Nelle, especially, loved the Symphony. Miller lost his battle to Wadenstroms Macroglobluminia on August 2. 2013 (94 years old) after celebrating 51 glorious years together. Nelle was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Miller Pope, her parents, cherished brothers and sister, son Robert Miller Pope and granddaughter Cindy Faye Pope. She is survived by sons Mark Pope, Neal Pope, granddaughters Traci Benesh (Phillip), Cheryl Sheppard (Cliff), grandsons Robert Pope, Shawn Adams (Maria) and Erik Adams as well as 8 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and numerous nephews and nieces in Wisconsin, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. A small family gathering will be held on August 25, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. where she and Miller's remains will be placed together, for all of eternity, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with honors.









