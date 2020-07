Or Copy this URL to Share

Arlington - Sister Nellie Ruth Cartwright, 90, departed this life on July 01, 2020 in Arlington, TX while visiting her daughter. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. till 11:00 A.M. July 10,2020 at which time Funeral Services will begin with Reverend Arthur L. Lane officiating. Burial to follow at Seaside Cemetery









