Nena Triplett

Corpus Christi - Nena H Triplett, 99, of Corpus Christi, Texas died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 with her daughter by her side. She will always be remembered for her easy laugh and pleasant personality.



Nena was born on March 26, 1921 in Berwyn, Illinois, to Charles and Nena Hostetter. She married Wendell T (Coker) Triplett on April 19, 1944, enjoying a strong, loving marriage of 51 years, Wendell died in May of 1995.



Nena graduated from Morton High School, going on to attend Cornell College and Southern Methodist University, pledging to the Delta Zeta sorority. She met her husband at chapel while they were finishing their degrees at Wheaton College. They married and 10 days later Wendell went to Guam and Saipan to serve during WWII, returning on Valentine's Day 1946. While they were separated, Nena served as a volunteer nurse's aide at a children's hospital. The couple lived for 32 years in Warrenville, Illinois.



Nena was a stay at home mother until her last son was in high school. She then served as a teacher's aide in the Wheaton School district. She taught Sunday School, led scouts, made all the meals for her family and most of her daughter's cloths. She did beautiful hand work as well. Reading was her favorite pastime.



The Church was an integral part of her family's life. So, when it came time to retire, Nena and "Coker" moved to Pleasant Hill, Tennessee where they lived at Uplands Village. It is a retirement community sponsored by the United Church of Christ. She spent her years there serving as the Chairperson for the resident's craft room. Her husband teased her about running a "sweat shop" as they put on a craft sale every year to support the village nursing home residents. After 30 years in Tennessee, she moved to Texas.



Nena is survived by her Daughter, Wendy J (James Hughes) Triplett: Grandchildren Dawn, Amy, Quinn, Cristina, Dan, Amanda, David, Nena, Tracy, Shaine, Kyle: 22 Great Grandchildren: 4 Great-Great Grandchildren: Sister-in-Law Dorothie (Jim) Titus: 4 nieces, 3 nephews.



Nena was preceded in death by her Parents, Brother Charles H (Dorothy) Hostetter, Sister Janet (Tom) Carter. Husband: Son and Daughter-in-law David C (Jill) Triplett, Son Kevin J Triplett, one niece and 5 nephews.



The family would like to thank the devoted caregivers at Gifted Hands, Serenity and Grace Hospice, and the caring and conscientious staff at Solstice senior living. They all made her life easier and enabled her to remain in her home during this very difficult time of COVID confinement. No words can express our appreciation. (services on hold during Pandemic)









