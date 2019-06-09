|
|
Nicholas Alexander Tovar
Corpus Christi - It is with great sadness that the family of Nicholas Alexander Tovar announces his sudden passing due to a tragic car accident on June 5, 2019, at the age of 21. He was born on January 29, 1998, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Nicholas was a 2016 graduate of Calallen High School, where he enjoyed his favorite passion - football. He was an outstanding offensive lineman for the Calallen Wildcats. Nicholas also enjoyed Powerlifting and was awarded Most Valuable Lifter. After graduation, he continued his education at Del Mar College with studies in Process Technology. Nicholas was an avid fisherman and in his spare time, enjoyed working on performance automotives. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. He left behind wonderful memories and will be missed by all who knew him.
Nicholas is proceeded in death by his maternal grandmother, Beatrice A. Longoria.
Nicholas will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Lydia Longoria, brother, Andrew Joseph Tovar, father, Lupe Tovar (Joann), half-brother, Daniel Cervantes, half-sister, Brianna Tovar, maternal grandfather, Jesse Longoria, paternal grandmother, Rosa Martinez and paternal grandfather, Adolfo Tovar, aunt, Debbie (Erasmo) Garnica, and their children, Lainey and JohnPaul, uncle Edward (Melinda) Longoria and their sons, Ethan and Ian. Nicholas will be dearly missed by his longtime girlfriend and best friend, Madalene Garcia, and will also be forever remembered by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park. Serving as Pallbearers: Andrew Tovar, Daniel Cervantes, Ethan Longoria, Ian Longoria, Chris Chapa, Shelby Howell, Nikilus Esparza and Paul Hernandez.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 9, 2019