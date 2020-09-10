Nicki Carol Davis Fischer
Corpus Christi, TX - Nicki Carol Davis Fischer, 71, passed away on August 27, 2020, at her home in Corpus Christi, TX, surrounded by her family. Her almost three-year illness included battling lung cancer and complications from a stroke.
Nicki was born in San Antonio, TX, on Dec. 25, 1948, to Sheppard G. and Shirley A. Bradford Davis. She was a military dependent and lived with her parents and sister Chris at several US Army bases. Her dad retired from the US Army in August 1970 and taught at Sterling Martin Junior High School.
Nicki attended Sundeen Junior High and Mary Carroll High School and was a 1967 graduate of Richard King High School. She worked briefly at Gulfway National Bank and the Corpus Christi Caller-Times before marrying Richard E. Fischer on August 31, 1968, and later moving to Louisiana where Richard worked for Union Carbide. The couple's only daughter Marci was born in 1976, and Nicki enjoyed being a mother and homemaker.
In the late 1980s, Nicki began serving as a special needs classroom aide in Jefferson Parish for 15 years. Upon Richard's retirement from Union Carbide in 2000, the couple moved back to Corpus Christi to be closer to their families. Nicki was an active member at St. John's United Methodist Church where she served faithfully for 20 years and participated in a Walk to Emmaus.
Nicki is preceded in death by her parents, Sheppard G. (1980) and Shirley A. Davis (1997); her parents-in-law, Jack and Myrtle Fischer, and her brothers-in-law, Jack and Jerry Fischer.
Nicki will be deeply missed and loved forever by her husband of almost 52 years, Richard E. Fischer; daughter Marci Christine Fischer; granddaughter Caitlin Amanda Fischer Torres; great-grandchildren Ryan Jesse Torres, Ryleigh Jade Torres, and Grayson Davis Torres; sister Chris Davis Garcia (Richard); two nephews, two sisters-in-law, several cousins, and many close friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. John's United Methodist Church at a later date. Nicki's life can be remembered with a gift to St. John's Memorial Fund or to your favorite charity
. Full obituary will be placed on the Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home website in the near future.