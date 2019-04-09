|
Nicolas Alexander Obregon
Corpus Christi - Nicolas Alexander Obregon, 3 months old. Born December 31, 2018. Claimed his wings April 5, 2019.
Nicolas was born in Corpus Christi, son of Adam and Sandra. Nicolas brought joy and love to their lives and will be remembered as a true fighter since birth. He was a blessing that was sent from Heaven.
He will be remembered by his grandparents Jorge and Lupita, John and Noemi; Uncle Jehu, Aunt Cinthia, Aunt Monica, Uncle Mark and Aunt Christina along with cousin Marky and fur sister Sadie.
Viewing will be from 2:00 PM - 9:00PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at Limbaugh Funeral Home. Mass will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Gregory Texas burial to follow to Gregory Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 9, 2019