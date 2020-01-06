|
Nicolas Longoria
Corpus Christi - Nicolas "Popo" Olivo Longoria was born on December 29, 1945 and was reunited with the Lord on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 74. He took pride in his children, grandchildren, and especially his great grandchildren, along with nephews and nieces that he helped raise. His work, while he was with us, was that of an angel. His purpose in life was to love and provide for others, may all those who love him find peace and comfort knowing that he has been reunited with his wife who he missed dearly. He has now been set free and he will rest in the arms of the abundant and eternal love where he awaits our reunion with him.
Nick will be missed dearly. He loved life and thanked God every day for the great gift of waking up one more day. Nick fought many health care issues, but always worked through the pain and recovery. Nick always wanted to be surrounded by his family, his precious granddaughter, Bonnie, who he lived with and "his son" Jason. Nick had many loved ones that he always adopted as family and he loved each one dearly. Special thanks to Ricky, Nick's best friend, who never failed to be there for him, no matter what the day would bring in the way of adventure. Thank you all for loving him so dearly. We give thanks to all his doctors and nursing staff who worked hard to give Nick that "one more day "he prayed for. Now he is in the arms of our Lord and he will enjoy eternal life without pain. We will all miss you Nick and love you forever.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Antonia "Sista" Longoria, and by his parents: Peter C. Longoria and Nicolasa Olivo Longoria; brother, Richard Longoria and sister, Margaret M. Trevino.
He will be dearly missed by his daughter, Lupe (Ben) Cano of San Antonio, Texas; son, Fernando Garcia of San Antonio, Texas: and "bonus son" Jason (Diana) Peña of San Antonio, Texas; granddaughters: Bonnie (Mark) Perez, Brandi (Alex) Villanueva of Arlington, Texas, and Lauren Cano of San Antonio, Texas; great-grandchildren, Joshua & Nathan Perez, Danika, Eli and Xavier Villanueva, and Tristin Henry.
Nicolas also leaves behind a brother Rudy Longoria, and sisters: Sandy (Bert) Stevens, Mela Walker, Sylvia Nethers, Patricia Webb.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to serve, as pallbearers are Jason Peña, Tony Peña, Adrian Dueñes, Eddie Dueñes, Angel Piña and Nathan Perez.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020