Nieves R. Nunez, Jr.



Corpus Christi - Nieves R. Nunez, Jr., age 77, passed away April 22, 2019. He was born on March 30, 1942 in Corpus Christi, Texas.



Nieves was married to his wife, Guadalupe Tommie Nunez, for fifty-two years. He retired from the City of Corpus Christi. Nieves was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He participated in the Knights of Columbus and will always be remembered for his love of laughter, sense of humor, love of Elvis and music. Nieves was a devoted father and grandfather who loved family gatherings.



Nieves is preceded in death by his son: Joe Nieves Nunez. Left to cherish his memories are his wife: Guadalupe Nunez, daughter-in-law: April R. Nunez, grandchildren: Joe Nieves Nunez, Jr., Monique Nicole Nunez, Valerie Rose Nunez, sister: Mary G. Nunez, mother-in-law: Victoria Villagran, sisters-in-law: Eva (Rudy) Acuna, Margie Garcia, Angie Gonzalez and Beatrice Sinaon, brothers-in-law: Urban (Denise) Villagran and Phillip (Linda) Villagran and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.



A special thanks to Dr. Ruben J. Almanza, Dr. Emile Salloum, Dr. Chakilam and Nurses on Wheels. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary