Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
361-884-2411
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Ninfa Cano Garcia

Ninfa Cano Garcia
Ninfa Cano Garcia

Corpus Christi - Ninfa Cano Garcia, age 75, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 1222 Morgan Ave, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
