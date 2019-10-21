|
|
Ninfa Cano Garcia
Corpus Christi - Ninfa Cano Garcia, age 75, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 1222 Morgan Ave, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
To view complete obituary, visit www.maxwellpdunne.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019