Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Robstown, TX
Ninfa Salazar Lara


1935 - 2019
Ninfa Salazar Lara Obituary
Ninfa Salazar Lara

Robstown - Ninfa Salazar Lara, 84, went to be with our Lord on September 24, 2019. She was born on April 17, 1935 in Robstown, Texas to Felipe and Dolores Martinez Salazar. She was a Catholic and a longtime resident of Robstown, Texas. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Genaro Lara; and her great-grandson, London Daniel Lara; three sisters and two brothers.

She leaves to cherish her memories to her children, Daniel (Esther) Lara, Roel Lara, Yolanda (Larry) Garcia; her brother, Felipe (Aurora) Salazar. She was also loved and adored by her six grandchildren, Jaime Lara, Joel Lara, Michael Lara, Monica (Matt) Rod, Tomas (Hannah) Garcia, Nickolas Garcia; three great-grandchildren Jordi Garcia, John Rod, William Rod and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, October 30, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 27, 2019
