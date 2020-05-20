Services
Griffin Leggett Healey & Roth Funeral Home
5800 W 12TH ST
Little Rock, AR 72204
(501) 661-9111
Resources
More Obituaries for Nita Westervelt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nita Winifred Cobb Westervelt


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nita Winifred Cobb Westervelt Obituary
Nita Winifred Cobb Westervelt

Nita Winifred Cobb Westervelt passed away on May 15, 2020, at the age of 94. Nita was born on July 2, 1925, in James, Texas to Ervin and Lucy Cobb. She graduated as valedictorian from Indian Rock High School, near Gilmer, Texas. At the age of 18, she earned a bachelor's degree in Business Education from Texas State College for Women, now TWU. Nita married George C. Westervelt, Jr. on October 24, 1944 in The Little Chapel in the Woods at Texas State College for Women. They were married for 58 years, until his passing in 2002.

Nita and George lived most of their married life in Corpus Christi, Texas. They had three children, Janet, Joan and George III (Buz). Nita taught typing and business math at Roy Miller High School. Through the years she received letters from many former students, telling her how these two courses had changed their life by giving them tools for a successful future. Nita was active as a Girl Scout leader, a Sunday School teacher, director of the children's department at First United Methodist Church, member of United Methodist Women and Women's Monday Club, and a world traveler. She collected carnival glass, depression glass, dolls of all kinds, stamps, American Indian artifacts, and much more. In fact, George said she collected everything except husbands and children, because she already had enough of those. Nita always cooked a big meal for Sunday lunch, and never failed to invite someone from church to share the meal. Her lasagna and pot roast were legendary!

Nita loved her family and friends unconditionally. She never met a stranger and could find something to talk about with anyone with whom she came in contact. She will be remembered by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as a master storyteller, a crack shot with a pistol, for her love of the beach and skill in building a perfect sandcastle, her ability to identify any bird or wildflower, her love of reading, and her faith in God.

Nita is survived by her children, Janet Brown and husband John of Dallas, TX, Joan Macferran of Little Rock, AR, George Westervelt III and wife Patricia of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Ryan Brown and wife Lindsey of Dallas, TX, Travis Brown and wife Andrea of Dallas, TX, Dr. Kimberly Macferran of Little Rock, AR, Leslie Solheid and husband Michael of The Woodlands, TX, Jodi Westervelt of San Antonio, TX; great-grandchildren, Cullum, McCoy and Bishop Brown, Halle and T.J. Brown, Addison and Luke Solheid; sister-in-law Mary Ann Cobb of Houston, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services will be held at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas, TX at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , American Diabetes Association, or to .

Please share your messages of love, comfort and support with Nita's family at www.griffinleggetthealeyroth.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -