Nita Winifred Cobb Westervelt
Nita Winifred Cobb Westervelt passed away on May 15, 2020, at the age of 94. Nita was born on July 2, 1925, in James, Texas to Ervin and Lucy Cobb. She graduated as valedictorian from Indian Rock High School, near Gilmer, Texas. At the age of 18, she earned a bachelor's degree in Business Education from Texas State College for Women, now TWU. Nita married George C. Westervelt, Jr. on October 24, 1944 in The Little Chapel in the Woods at Texas State College for Women. They were married for 58 years, until his passing in 2002.
Nita and George lived most of their married life in Corpus Christi, Texas. They had three children, Janet, Joan and George III (Buz). Nita taught typing and business math at Roy Miller High School. Through the years she received letters from many former students, telling her how these two courses had changed their life by giving them tools for a successful future. Nita was active as a Girl Scout leader, a Sunday School teacher, director of the children's department at First United Methodist Church, member of United Methodist Women and Women's Monday Club, and a world traveler. She collected carnival glass, depression glass, dolls of all kinds, stamps, American Indian artifacts, and much more. In fact, George said she collected everything except husbands and children, because she already had enough of those. Nita always cooked a big meal for Sunday lunch, and never failed to invite someone from church to share the meal. Her lasagna and pot roast were legendary!
Nita loved her family and friends unconditionally. She never met a stranger and could find something to talk about with anyone with whom she came in contact. She will be remembered by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as a master storyteller, a crack shot with a pistol, for her love of the beach and skill in building a perfect sandcastle, her ability to identify any bird or wildflower, her love of reading, and her faith in God.
Nita is survived by her children, Janet Brown and husband John of Dallas, TX, Joan Macferran of Little Rock, AR, George Westervelt III and wife Patricia of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Ryan Brown and wife Lindsey of Dallas, TX, Travis Brown and wife Andrea of Dallas, TX, Dr. Kimberly Macferran of Little Rock, AR, Leslie Solheid and husband Michael of The Woodlands, TX, Jodi Westervelt of San Antonio, TX; great-grandchildren, Cullum, McCoy and Bishop Brown, Halle and T.J. Brown, Addison and Luke Solheid; sister-in-law Mary Ann Cobb of Houston, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services will be held at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas, TX at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , American Diabetes Association, or to .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020