Noe H. Villarreal
- - Noe H. Villarreal, 61, passed away August 20, 2019. Noe's hobbies include working on cars, spending time with family and friends bar-b-quing and he was a Dallas Cowboy fan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his loving wife Yomeda Villarreal, his children, Julian, Noe, Jessica, Julia, Lorenzo, Lori Ann, and Starr Villarreal. Grandchildren Ariel, Elaine, Rio and Samantha Villarreal, Randi Longoria, Isaac Parra, Lori Ann Maples, Paco Parra, Noeray Villarreal, Alyx Villarreal, Marissa Villela, Eryka Villareal, Rocky Parra, Jonathan Mitchell, Drake Bates, Lorenzo Villarreal and Librado Villarreal. Great grandchildren Annabelle Parra, Jackson Stiles, Isabelle Parra, Alayna Villarreal, Radlee Stiles, and Aviya Parra. His siblings Norma V. Gomez, Silvestra V. Mirabad and David Villarreal.
Public visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, at Guardian funeral home chapel with an Evening service to be held at 7:00 p.m. All services will conclude at 9:00 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 22, 2019