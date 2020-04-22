|
Noe Nieves Guerra
Corpus Christi - Noe Nieves Guerra was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on January 19, 1946, and passed away on April 21, 2020. He was a graduate of Roy Miller High School - Class of 1964, received an Associate in Arts from Del Mar College in 1966, a Bachelor of Arts from North Texas State University in 1968, a Master of Library Science from North Texas State University in 1975 and a Master of Arts from Corpus Christi State University in 1979. He was a member of the Army from 1968 - 1974, serving in Army Intelligence.
Although he lived a full life, Noe said his proudest achievements were marrying Carmela, his high school sweetheart in 1968, having two daughters, serving his country in the Army, and working for Del Mar College.
Those who knew Noe will remember him for his abundance of patience, kindness, humor, and generosity. He enjoyed and appreciated his 35 years at Del Mar College as a Reference Librarian. He was so grateful for being part of a great institution. He was also a proud member of TACHE. He was also very active in the Texas Library Association for many years, lobbying in Austin often for the support of libraries. He enjoyed telling stories and studying history - particularly World War II. He loved talking about and working on cars, particularly Corvettes. He was a member of the Corpus Christi Chapter of the Corvette Club for many years. For 30 years, he lived in Odem on 11 acres where he loved the open space, the sunsets and riding his tractor.
Noe talked often of setting a record for length of service at Del Mar College, but health issues forced him to retire well before he wanted. He was saddened to leave and missed working with all his colleagues. Although he suffered from many illnesses, his love for life was such that he managed to live far beyond what his doctors expected. He spent much of his last year loyally attending to Carmela, who is gravely ill.
Noe Guerra is survived by his wife, Carmela Guerra; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Eder Holguin; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Thomas Finnegan; and a sister, Patricia Guerra.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Nieves Guerra and Carmen Guerra; and his brother, Alejandro Guerra.
Due to the current situation, there will be a small graveside service for immediate family members. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Del Mar College Foundation.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020