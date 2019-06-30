Services
Noe "Grandpa Angel" Valverde


1931 - 2019
Noe "Grandpa Angel" Valverde Obituary
Noe "Grandpa Angel" Valverde

Corpus Christi - Noe "Grandpa Angel" Valverde, 88, was called home by his Lord on June 26, 2019, while surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was a loving and devoted son, brother, friend, husband, and most of all a father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Noe's entire life was clothed with his constant faith in the Lord, love and dedication to his family and friends. He loved to stay active by fishing, playing softball, hunting, playing poker, driving on the open roads, taking vacations, but most of all loved to gamble. He was born on April 18, 1931 to Gonzalo and Nicolasa Valverde. He graduated from Corpus Christi High School (Roy Miller). He married his high school sweetheart, Evangelina Grande. He worked at Beil's grocery store, Corpus Christi Sheet Metal and Corpus Christi Army Depot, where he retired after 38 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 2710.

Noe is preceded in death by his three sons, Daniel, Jose Luis, and Ricardo Valverde, granddaughter, Donelia Inez Valverde; his parents Gonzalo and Nicolasa Valverde, two sisters America Keys and Magdalena Trevino, and five brothers, Felix, Abel, Gilberto, and Gonzalo Valverde, and Fransico Munoz. Noe is survived by his wife of 69 years, Evangelina Grande Valverde, three sons, Juan, Noe, and David Valverde, two daughters, Mary Helen Flores (Jesse) and Mary Ann Valverde- Gomez (Armando, Jr.), 15 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 6:00 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening.

Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00 am with interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

To offer condolences please visit www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 30, 2019
