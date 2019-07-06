|
Noel Neri De La osa
Kingsville - Noel Neri De La Rosa, 76, of Kingsville, TX passed away on July 3, 2019 in Kingsville, TX.
He was born on August 10, 1942 in Kingsville, TX.
He was retired from Texas A&M University - Kingsville, and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2623.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Nieves De La Rosa Jr. and Elida De La Rosa, as well as his brother, Fernando Nieves De La Rosa.
Survivors include his wife of eleven years, Alba Luz De La Rosa of Kingsville, TX; three sons, Noel Neri De La Rosa Jr. of Austin, TX, Norman N. (Reyna) De La Rosa of Riviera, TX, and Arman N. De La Rosa of Kingsville, TX; two daughters, Loriely (Samuel) Beltran of Kingsville, TX, Cynthia (LeeRoy) Rivera of Riviera, TX; one sister, Norma (Frank) Gonzalez of Pueblo West, Colorado; twelve grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sun., 07-07-2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home.
A Rosary will be held on Sun., 07-07-19, at 7:00 p.m. at Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Mon., 07-08-2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Martin's Catholic Church with Father Naul Ordonez officiating.
Burial will follow at Santa Gertrudis Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 6, 2019