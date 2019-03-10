|
|
Noemi De La Garza
Corpus Christi, TX
Noemi De La Garza, a valiant warrior, lost her battle in life when she passed away on March 4, 2019.
Noemi was born on January 9, 1933 to the late Pedro and Maria Moncada. She was a loving and supportive big sister to Santos, Lydia, Olga and Lauro.
Living in Freer, TX at the time, she met her kindred spirit Agustin De La Garza, who had served in the Korean War. They married on January 6, 1957. Noemi and Agustin moved their family to Corpus Christi for employment opportunities to improve their way of life.
They bought a home in Corpus Christi, TX and became involved in the community. She worked in the school cafeteria to watch over her children.
She loved to read. She loved to garden and whistle all the time. She was a loving, supportive wife and mother. She enjoyed visiting her family, friends and neighbors. Noemi prayed earnestly that her children would marry and have children of their own.
Noemi joins her parents and her son Roland who passed before her. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Agustin De La Garza; her children: Letha (Paul) Warnke; Gus (Becky) De La Garza, Jr and Michelle (Michael) Freitag; her grandchildren: Jacob Warnke, Nicole Warnke, Samuel Warnke, Braeden Freitag and Benjamin Freitag. Her sisters, Lydia and Olga Farias; her brothers, Santos and Lauro Moncada; plus, nieces, nephews, grand -nieces and grand-nephews.
Visitation is scheduled on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Hollly. Burial will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, 99774 I-37, Corpus Christi, TX.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Warnke, Samuel Warnke, Daniel Farias, Peter Farias, Hector Moncada and Ruben Moncada. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ernesto Lerma, Rick Moncada, Paul Warnke and Michael Freitag.
Our sincere thanks to Dr. John Edward Schultze for caring and medical treatment throughout the years; to the Doctors Regional Hospital ICU nurses for the loving care during her last days. Thank you, family, friends and neighbors, for meeting basic needs allowing us to focus on decisions for our Mom's celebration.
Tribute donations can be made to the , , or the Lupus Foundation of America.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 10, 2019