Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Parkway Presbyterian Church
1936 - 2019
Nolan Keever Read, Jr., born August 1, 1936 in Fort Worth, passed away in his Corpus Christi home last Saturday morning on October 26, 2019. An army veteran and career attorney, he enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids grow up and tending to his yard and garden. For the entirety of his life, he was guided by his faith in God. He is survived by his wife Esther Bonilla Read, his four children and their families, Maria and Mark Fisher and their children Caroline, Will and Grace, Drs. Nick and Cynthia Read and their daughter Helen, Charlie and Kseniya Read and their daughter Sofia, and Matt Read and his wife Cara Bean, as well as his 104-year-old mother Anita Read, brother and sister-in-law Glenn and Joy Read and his niece and spouse Drs. Glenda and Victor Hsiao. A memorial service and reception will be held at Parkway Presbyterian Church at 10am on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
