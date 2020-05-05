|
Nora J. Ortiz
Corpus Christi - Nora J. Ortiz, age 57, passed away May 2, 2020. She was born on October 1, 1962 to Anastacio and Delia Garza. She was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, and graduated from Ray High School in 1981. Nora served in the U.S. Civil Service for 35 years, retiring in 2016.
Nora was a loving daughter, sister, mother, cousin, aunt and friend. She will always be remembered for caring and putting the needs of others above her own. Nora was a faithful member of St Philip the Apostle Parish and the Catholic Daughters of America.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Delia Garza.
She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Gloria Ortiz. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren; Michael Jr., Isaac, Gabriel, Emmanuel, and Ophelia. She is also survived by her father, Anastacio Garza; Sister and brother-in-law, Noelia and John Echols, with nephews Blake and Garrett.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park where extended family and friends may join. Webcasting will be available at www.seasidefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catholic Daughters of America for St Philip the Apostle Catholic Church at (361)991-5245 or www.stphilipcc.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020