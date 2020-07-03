1/1
Nora Ramos
1944 - 2020
Nora Ramos

Corpus Christ - Nora Ramos, 75, passed away June 29, 2020. She was born on December 1, 1944 to Jose and Zeferina in Austin, Texas. Nora was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was married to her husband of 40 wonderful years of marriage in 1960.

Nora was a loving mother, mother-in-law, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.

She loved going to casinos, dancing, shopping and especially playing loteria. Nora will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jose Ramos, and her father, Jose Acosta, Sr. and her mother Zeferina Acosta. Her three sisters, Luzia MacGaw, Ruby Marroquin and Mary Acosta, her brother, Edward Acosta, and her son-in-law, Manuel Longoria.

Nora is survived by her daughters, Norie, Sara (Lupio) Rodriguez, Laura (Eloy) Rodriguez, and Ruby (Phillip) Mendez, all of Corpus Christi, Texas. She is also survived by her two sons, Guadalupe and Joe M. (Vanessa) Ramos both of Corpus Christi, Texas. Two sisters, Mary Acosta of San Francisco California and Victoria Gamez of Hayward California, 25 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home in the Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Memory Gardens
JUL
6
Rosary
07:00 PM
Memory Gardens
JUL
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
3612659221
