Norene Sewell


1943 - 2019
Norene Sewell Obituary
Norene Sewell

Corpus Christi - Norene Ann Holter Hyde Sewell, February 20, 1943 - August 28, 2019, passed away peacefully after a short illness. She was born to Rudy and Elda Holter in Lockhart, TX. Norene is preceded in death by both her parents, her first husband Harvey Hyde, and son-in-law Tony Barter. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Elmer "Buddy" Sewell; her sister Carolyn (Paul) Pittman and sister-in-law Barbara Heidemeyer; her daughters, Lorie Barter and Nickie (Tom) Carstarphen; son Gene (Dana) Hyde; Grandkids: Misty (Eddie) Valdez; Marci (Jimbo) Myers; Justin (Anna) Hyde; Kylene (Chris) White and Cole Carstarphen; Nine Great-Grandkids, Three Great-Great Grandkids, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She also has many others included in her extended family.

She was born and raised on a farm outside Lockhart, Texas. She became a wife and mom at an early age, then a widow at 19. She graduated from Lockhart High School during a very difficult year, emotionally and socially, while keeping her family together. After marrying Buddy at age 22, they moved to Corpus Christi. Norene raised her three children to be distinct individuals who were always nothing but themselves. She helped raise her grandkids, found joy in her great grandkids, and kept up with her great-great grandkids on Facebook. She loved her family and enjoyed nothing more than seeing and spending time with them. She will be missed by many but all who mourn her will know they were loved by her.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 1, 2019
