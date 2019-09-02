|
Norine C. Rivera
Rockport - Norine C. Rivera age 83, passed away on August 30, 2019. She was born to Elias and Corina Ortiz Casarez on June 23, 1936 in Beeville, Texas. Norine was a devout catholic, an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and a member of the Guadalupanas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Israel Casarez, Joe Casarez and Ada Lee Rosas.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 63 years, Roy Rivera; her six children, Lucy Rivera, Corina Winter (Andy), Roy Rivera, Jr. (Angie), Alma Rivera, Connie Trevino ( Stephen) and Roland Rivera; her siblings, Derlen Casarez, Connie Stafford, Mary Blanche Godinez, Egna Jimenez, Edna Solis, Mimi Thomas; her beloved grandchildren, Tessica Salinas, Stephanie Lopez, Rebecca Field, Jonathan Trevino, Lauren Rivera, Cecily Rivera, Christine Garza, Ethan Rivera, Gabby Rivera, Bethany Rivera, Michael Trevino, Leah Rivera and Chloe Manning; 19 great-grandchildren and her wonderful friends that have always been there for her, Aurora Tristan and Tina Pina.
Visitation will be held from1:00p.m.-9:00p.m. with Holy Rosary recited at 7:00p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Rockport. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Rockport Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 2, 2019