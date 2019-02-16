Services Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home 4357 Ocean Dr Corpus Christi , TX 78412 (361) 992-9411 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home 4357 Ocean Dr Corpus Christi , TX 78412 View Map Funeral 1:00 PM Travis Baptist Church 5802 Weber Rd. View Map Resources More Obituaries for Norma Schumacher Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norma Faye Goodlett Schumacher

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Norma Faye Goodlett



Schumacher



Corpus Christi, TX



Norma Faye Goodlett Schumacher, age 87, was called home to her Savior, Jesus Christ. She began her faithful journey on June 26, 1931 and achieved her glorious homecoming Feb. 13, 2019. Norma was born in Corpus Christi, the beautiful gift of parents, Esther Dunks Goodlett and Allen Goodlett. She played clarinet in the 9th grade band in Clarkwood and High School Band in Robstown where she graduated. She attended UCC on a band scholarship in 1948 where she continued playing the clarinet and taking pre-nursing classes. She began nursing school in 1949 and graduated with a nursing diploma from Scott & White Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1952, at which time she also received her AA degree from Temple Junior College.



After nursing school she moved back to Clarkwood and Corpus Christi where she met and married Walter Schumacher. She worked for many years as a registered nurse. She appreciated the opportunities afforded her by Dr. Jack McKemie and Dr. George Flood, respected pediatricians.



In 1966, Norma began her career as a school nurse for the Corpus Christi Independent School District. Upon her retirement, May 24, 1990 was proclaimed "Norma Schumacher Day" by Mayor Betty Turner in recognition for 24 years of providing health care and counseling to thousands of school age children in the community. She was recognized as a leader in her profession and outstanding leader and volunteer in the community.



She was a devout Christian and one of the founding members of Travis Baptist Church. She was recognized for her devoted service of over 50 years as a Sunday School teacher. She was a true tither and faithful philanthropist. KEDT and Driscoll Children's Hospital's annual Christmas card project were among her favorites, as well as any organization being sponsored by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She had a sharp and brilliant mind until pulmonary fibrosis took her last breath. She loved playing dominoes, Skip-Bo, crossword puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune to maintain her mental acuity. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, arts and crafts of all kinds, especially creating gifts. Her life mantra was service to God and caring for others. She loved celebrating birthdays and bowling. She even bowled a strike on her 85th birthday.



She remained an advocate for children all of her life and involved in professional organizations. She was a member of the Driscoll Children's Hospital Auxiliary, volunteer in the gift shop, active member of the Retired Teachers Association and Scott & White Alumni Association.



She was the co-pilot of the "Softball Express" float and "Snowball Express," a feature of Santa's Motorcade in the Harbor Lights Festival. Son David and his family carry on the tradition today. Norma held the unofficial title of Jaycee Softball Field Assistant Manager and scorekeeper. She was the "Betsy Ross" of C.C. Speedway, sewing and repairing the checkered and colored flags used by Flagman husband, Walter.



Norma was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Walter Schumacher, her parents, two sisters, Laverne Frazier and Katherine Shelton, one brother, Gilbert Goodlett, honorary brother, Harold Miller, and her fur baby, Buster.



She is survived by her loving children: Son and daughter-in-law, David and Brenda Schumacher, daughter and son-in-law, Ann Hennis and Mark Carlson, M.D., granddaughter Stephanie (Nathan) Swinney and great grandchildren: Hailey and Austin Young, and Hudson Swinney; grandson Stephen (Shannon) Schumacher and great grandchildren: McKenzie and Madelyn Schumacher. Norma is also survived by one sister, Pat Byrd, and extended family, Vernie Miller, Steve (Lauren) Miller, Vicki Steward, Kelly (Mark) Dizdar, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Pallbearers are: Steve Miller, Gary Hisle, Russell Smith, Mark Dizdar, Gene Clawson and Billy Clawson.



Honorary Pallbearers are nursing school friends of 69 years, "The Steel Magnolias:" Laverne "Mac" McDaniel, Ruth Lange, Joyce Hejl, Mimi Kalmbach, Mary Wilson, "Edie" Beberstein and Pat Gannon.



Our family would like to thank the numerous physicians, nurses, technicians and assistants who provided tender care for many years. Special appreciation is extended to Bree and Julie who provided comfort and spiritual music during the last hospitalization.



Visitation will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019, 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Seaside Funeral Home, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX. The funeral will be held Monday, February 18, 2019, 1:00 p.m., Travis Baptist Church, 5802 Weber Rd. Entombment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Driscoll Children's Hospital Foundation, 3535 So. Alameda, Corpus Christi, TX 78411, or the Travis Baptist Building Fund. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries