Norma Grace (Holloman) Hodges
Norma Grace (Holloman) Hodges

Bee County - Norma Grace (Holloman) Hodges of Bee County passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in a Victoria hospital. She was 94.

Norma was born March 10, 1926 in Lockhart, Texas to James Benton Holloman and Mary Pearl (Roberts) Holloman. After Norma married the love of her life, she moved around the state throughout his WWII military service. EB and Norma settled down in Corpus Christi where they were members of First Christian Church. Norma spent several years working in the banking industry. After spending most of their lives in Corpus Christi, Norma and EB retired to their Bee County ranch to enjoy easy country living. Norma and EB were married for 71 years and loved their family more than anything else.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Holloman; and her husband, E.B. Hodges Jr.

Survivors include her son, Edward Benton Hodges of Beeville; her daughter, Cheryl Ann Bench of Round Rock; six grandchildren, Laine Hodges, Benton Hodges, Gina Bench, Michelle Lawrence, Dude Bench and Ginger Cohoe; and several great-grandchildren.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
