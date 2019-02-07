Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Norma Jean Clendennen Ehlers


1927 - 2019
Norma Jean Clendennen Ehlers Obituary
Norma Jean Clendennen Ehlers

Corpus Christi, TX

Norma Jean Clendennen Ehlers passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019.

She was born November 10, 1927 to M.B. and Bernice (O'Neill) Clendennen in Texon, Texas and moved, with her parents, to Sinton, Texas when she was 7 years old. She graduated from Sinton High School where she was a majorette and marching band member. She was Miss Majorette of Texas in 1945.

She and her husband, Orea Ehlers, Jr., were married for 71 years. They moved to Corpus Christi in 1949. She dedicated her life to her family. After his retirement, they enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and making friends while traveling.

She was preceded in death by her husband, father, mother and grandson, Richard Reid Royal.

She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family: daughters Orene (Mark) Custer and Bobye (Garner) Farrier of Lake Corpus Christi, Texas, granddaughter Lawrene (Tyler) Hardy of Corpus Christi, Texas and grandson Chris (Brenda) Stephens of Wichita, Kansas and great grandsons Colin (Leah) Escobar and Trey Chavarria of Corpus Christi, Texas, Troy (Marisol) Chavarria of Anchorage, Alaska and Barrett Stephens of Wichita, Kansas.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.

Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Chris Stephens, Colin Escobar, Trey Chavarria, Troy Chavarria, Garner Farrier and Tyler Hardy.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 7, 2019
