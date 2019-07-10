|
Norma Jean Franklin
Corpus Christi - Norma Jean (Kelly) Franklin, a long time resident of Corpus Christi, passed away the morning of June 26, 2019 at the Senior Care Center in San Antonio, TX after a lifelong battle with Parkinson's.
Born on November 15, 1949, in Memphis, TN, "Jeannie" (as she was known to her brothers and mother), was a graduate of King High School, and received an Associates Degree from Del Mar College in court reporting.
Norma worked as a legal secretary and court reporter early in her career, and also served as a notary public. Later, she joined her mother working at Educational Embelmatics, Inc (located on South Staples) engraving trophies and awards for all occasions.
In her early adult years, Norma was passionate about volunteer work and especially enjoyed mentoring youths in the Eastern Star organization and volunteering for her children's soccer games, tennis matches and scout programs.
Norma always enjoyed a good book and passed on her love of reading to her children. She also enjoyed fishing and camping on the weekends with friends and family, as well as sewing and creating home decorations for the holidays.
Before Parkinson's had a full grip on her, Norma was able to pursue her dream of flying. She obtained a pilot's license for small aircrafts as well as her instrumental rating. She enjoyed flying all around Texas in a Cessna with friends and family also joining her upon occasion. Norma also volunteered her time to the Civil Air Patrol when needed.
Norma was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Earl Kelly of Waco, TX, and also by her devoted mother, Maggie Frances Brannon, originally of Cocoa, FL and later a life-long resident of Corpus Christi, TX.
Norma is survived by her children: Jo Kelley of Vail, CO; Richard Jobe of Helena, AL; and Rebecca Fairman of Monaca, PA; as well as by her brother, Jim Hillin, Jr. of Los Angeles, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Tyler and Savannah Jobe of Helena, AL; and Luca and Summer Fairman of Monaca, PA.
For those whose lives she touched, we will always carry her loving memory in our hearts.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 10, 2019