Norma Jean Mills Brown

Norma Jean Mills Brown Obituary
Norma Jean Mills Brown

A Precious One We Love Is Gone, A Beautiful Heart Now Still, And In Our Hearts There Is A Place That Never Can Be Filled...

Norma Jean Mills Brown stepped out of time and in to Eternity on Friday, May 15, 2020.

You May Visit Norma Jean as she lies in state in The Sanctuary of Calvary First Baptist Church-2906 Carver Drive-Corpus Christi, Texas.

We will pause to remember her life on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Noon at Calvary First Baptist Church.

She will take Her Earthly Rest at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Flowers may be sent to Eternal Rest.

A full Obituary is on theplacetoremeberlife.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 21 to May 22, 2020
