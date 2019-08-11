|
Norma Lee Frati
Portland - Normal Lee "Kitty" Frati, age 93, of Portland, Texas, passed away, on August 6, 2019.
Kitty was born April 19, 1926, in Arkansas City, Kansas to Lee and Rosella Chaplin. After she was born, they moved to Winfield, Kansas where she grew up and graduated from Winfield High School in 1944. She played the cello and double bass in the high school orchestra.
She was baptized in Winfield, Kansas at the First Baptist Church. She started her career with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as a service representative. She later transferred to New Jersey Bell Telephone Company in Burlington. After working there seven years, she transferred to Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Corpus Christi, Texas, where she was promoted to supervisor. She retired in 1983 after 33 years of service.
In 1971 she married Fred R. Frati where they made their home in Portland, Texas and raised her grand-daughter, Jamey, as their own.
She had a passion for flowers, gardening, music, arts and crafts.
She was an honorary member of the Chatwork Civic Club, a longtime member of the Portland Garden Club, and the Retired Telephone Friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Janice Patricia Wallin, sister Dolores Roehr, brother Charles Chaplin, and her husband Fred R. Frati.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Judith Ann Kraus (George) of Round Rock, Texas; her cherished brother, John W. Chaplin of Austin, Texas; her grad-daughter Jamey Leigh Pelfrey (Jamie Lee) of Portland, Texas whom she raised as her own; Lisa Kraus (Jason) of Baltimore, Maryland; George Kraus (Tara) of Millerville, Penssylvania; and three great grand- children, Owen and Lara Kraus lof Millerville, Penssylvania: and Hunter Lee Pelfrey of Portland, Texas, whom she was very close to.
It was her wish that no other service be held other than a private family graveside service.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 11, 2019