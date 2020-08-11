1/1
Dr. Norma R. Brown
Corpus Christi - Dr. Norma R. Brown, age 87, passed away August 4, 2020. She was born January 13, 1933 to B. Lincoln and Golden Raney in Richmond, Virginia. She was raised in Richmond, VA. She graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in 1966.

Dr. Brown was employed by Corpus Christi State Support Living Center for 33 years. Norma was a loving mother and grandmother. She will always be remembered for her quiet nature, devotion to family, and love of animals.

Norma is preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Jamie Golden. Norma is survived by her daughter, Laura; her son, John Lincoln; three grandchildren, Isabel, Julianna and Lincoln Michael; her caregivers and close friends, Maria and Sharron; and all the many cherished friends and co-workers.

A special thank you goes to MRC-Mirador-AL/MS staff for the excellent care given to Dr. Brown during her residency there. As well as a big thank you to all her physicians and their staff.

Interment to take place at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church by Father Sean Maloney at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CASA of Coastal Bend, 2602 Prescott, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 or Two Towers Fund, St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, Corpus Christi, TX






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
