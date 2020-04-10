Services
Norman Killough

Norman Killough Obituary
Norman Killough

Rockport - Norman Estes Killough, 82, beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather was called to his eternal resting place in Heaven on April 7, 2020. He entered this world on May 13, 1937 in Cyril Oklahoma, born to Lloyd and Lucille Killough.

He is survived by his Wife Betty Killough, Son Mike Killough, Daughter-in-law Shela Killough, Daughter Norma Danser, Son-in-law Stan Danser, Grandsons Brian Henderson, Jason Henderson, Christopher Henderson, Granddaughters Lindsay Sumrall, Ashley Heid, Stephanie Cole, Chasity Stevenson, Nephew Ronnie Killough, Niece Kelly Jackson, Thirteen beautiful Great Grandchildren, and numerous Loving Family members in Oregon and Texas.

Norman served in the Army from 1959 through 1961. Norm returned to his home state of Texas in the mid 80's after living on the West Coast for many years. He has lived in Rockport for 28 years where he worked as manager of Rockport 35 RV Park. He also started the Honey Dipper business and Norm's Portables.

A viewing will be held from 11am to 4pm. on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Rockport.

A private Family Graveside Service will be held at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at a later date after this Covid-19 crisis is over.

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to:

Charlie Marshall Funeral Home 814 E. Main Rockport, Texas 78382 361-729-2451
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
