Norman Lee Brown
Norman Lee Brown

Portland - Norman Lee Brown, 87, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on August 04, 2020. He was born June 27, 1933 in Dallas, TX to Eddie and Agnes Brown.

Norman attended schools in Lancaster, TX and Ajo, AZ. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Korean Veteran. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service, in Portland. He was a jack of all trades as he said, master of none. He loved to fish, garden, work on lawnmowers, play his guitar and travel. He had many friends and loved to hang out with them drinking coffee (years ago).

Norman is preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Agnes Brown, daughter DeAnn Marie Brown and his sister Joan Gray.

Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Glenda B. Ortiz, granddaughters Susan Gonzalez of Corpus Christi, Julie Arellano of Portland & Kasandra Smith of Norfolk, VA.; eight great grandchildren, and two nieces, Cathy H. Boyd and Rayette Vaughn, both of AZ., and many friends.

Huge Thank You to Coastal Palms Nursing and Rehab and Harbor Hospice for their loving care.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
