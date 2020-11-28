Norman Paris
Corpus Christi - Beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and long-standing contributing parishioner of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Norman Wilfrid Paris passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home in Corpus Christi, Texas on November 22, 2020, while surrounded by members of his loving family. He was 92 years old. His wife, Patricia Ann (Lavin) Paris, predeceased him in 2016. He also was predeceased by: his brother Wilfrid Paris and his wife Waltrude (Trembly) Paris; his sister Annette M. Boucher and her husband Maurice; and his sister Theresa Y. Paris.
Norman was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on September 25, 1928, to the late Joseph and Eva (Ouellet) Paris. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in Lawrence in 1946 and served in the U.S. Airforce, including during the Korean Conflict. He met his future wife, Patricia, while stationed at Randolph Field in San Antonio. They married in 1954 and reared a family of ten children in Andover, Massachusetts (residing at 29 Wolcott Avenue). The family relocated to Corpus Christi, Texas in 1975. Norman's civil career with International Business Machines (IBM) spanned over 25 years.
In addition to being a devoted father to his large and loving family, Norman was dedicated to his church community throughout his life, including at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Andover and St. Pius X Catholic Church in Corpus Christi. He was a frequent Lector and served a term as the President of the Holy Name Society at St. Augustine and as a member of each of the Order of Alhambra, Knights of Columbus and Men's Club, as well as a facilitator for the Journey to Damascus retreat, at St. Pius X. In 2017, Norman was recognized by being presented with the Evangelli Gaudium Diocesan Award in Corpus Christi. He was fortunate to have made pilgrimages to Rome and Ephesus on separate occasions. When he made time for himself, he loved to play golf, tinker on his 1931 Model A Ford and take on various woodworking and carpentry projects, and he was an avid sports fan.
Norman is survived by his ten children, Marilyn Sheridan, John Paris, Yvonne Paris Scolari (Arthur), Timothy Paris (Diana), Theodore Paris (Jean), Daniel Paris, Patrick Paris (Lori), Norma Pye (Andy), Michelle Paris and Jennifer Mawyer (Joe). He also is survived by 22 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Seaside Funeral Home, in Corpus Christi. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, in Corpus Christi. Interment will then follow at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons Brian Sheridan, Timothy Paris II, Bradley Paris, Joseph Pye, Matthew Paris, Mark Scolari and Finley Mawyer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norman's memory via St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5620 Gollihar Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78412, or online through this link: https://www.stpiusxcc.org/
, or to your favorite charity
serving veterans or the homeless.