Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Robstown Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Ray Edwards


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Ray Edwards Obituary
Norman Ray Edwards

Corpus Christi, Texas - Norman Ray Edwards, 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his Corpus Christi home. He was born to David "Lum" and Jennie Edwards on July 26, 1946 in Paris, Illinois. Norman was a proud member and Lance Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corp serving from 1966 until 1968. He worked 35 years in the natural gas industry and retired in 2013. He participated with the South Texas Trail Riders and was a member of the V.F.W. Post #3837.

Norman is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Nichole Pennington; his brother, John "Lum" Edwards; and his sister, Martha Turpen all of Paris, Illinois.

He is survived by his daughter, Marjetta Stobbs of Corpus Christi, Texas; two brothers, William Edwards and Lawrence Edwards both of Paris, Illinois; one sister, Beverly Ross of Dewey, Arizona; 4 granddaughters, 1 grandson, 1 great granddaughter and 3 great grandsons.

Visitation with the family present will be from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 A.M. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Willis Moore officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Robstown Memorial Park Cemetery.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -