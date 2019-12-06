|
Norman Ray Edwards
Corpus Christi, Texas - Norman Ray Edwards, 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his Corpus Christi home. He was born to David "Lum" and Jennie Edwards on July 26, 1946 in Paris, Illinois. Norman was a proud member and Lance Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corp serving from 1966 until 1968. He worked 35 years in the natural gas industry and retired in 2013. He participated with the South Texas Trail Riders and was a member of the V.F.W. Post #3837.
Norman is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Nichole Pennington; his brother, John "Lum" Edwards; and his sister, Martha Turpen all of Paris, Illinois.
He is survived by his daughter, Marjetta Stobbs of Corpus Christi, Texas; two brothers, William Edwards and Lawrence Edwards both of Paris, Illinois; one sister, Beverly Ross of Dewey, Arizona; 4 granddaughters, 1 grandson, 1 great granddaughter and 3 great grandsons.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 A.M. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Willis Moore officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Robstown Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410.
