Norman T. Letourneau
Corpus Christi, TX - Norman Thomas Letourneau, 83, received his heavenly reward on July 31, 2019. He was born on September 19, 1935 in Newburyport, MA to Francis and Eva (Newell) Letourneau.
Norman served 22 years in the United States Navy, retiring with the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He married the love of his life, Bobbie Mae Edwards, on April 6, 1973, and they shared many happy years together.
Norman is preceded in death by his parents; sister Florence (Delbert) and brother Francis; daughter Patricia (Bob) Bartell and son Russell Edwards; and his beloved wife Bobbie. Norman is survived by daughters Debbie (Bill) Parks and Linda (Dan) Cyr; and sons Roger (Annette) Viar and Michael Edwards, and many, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Graveside services will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Norman's name to the or the Texas Neurofibromatosis Foundation.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 4, 2019